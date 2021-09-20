Awkwafina's PR Team Has Not Yet Made a Decision Regarding the Handling of Her "Blaccent"

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: AWKWAFINA’S PR TEAM IS ATTEMPTING TO WORK OUT A RESPONSE TO QUESTIONS RELATED TO THE ACTOR’S USE OF A “BLACCENT”

NEW YORK, NY -- It is taking a bit longer than one might hope for Awkwafina’s PR team to settle on what the actor should say when asked about her use of a “blaccent.” Controversy around the actor’s “blaccent,” a portmanteau of the words “black” and “accent,” has followed Awkwafina for a large portion of her career. It was most prominently discussed around the release of 2018’s Crazy Rich Asians, throughout which her character Peik Lin said things like, “You gon’ roll up to that weddin’ and be like ‘bawk bawk, bitch.’”

In a recent interview with Reuters to promote the new Marvel movie Shang-Chi, Awkwafina was asked about her use of the “blaccent.” She responded:

“Um. You know, I’m open to the conversation. I think, you know, it really is something that I think is a little bit multifaceted and layered. And so, yeah.”

Please allow Awkwafina’s PR team privacy at this time. They are just trying to think.