Did Arnold Schwarzenegger Deliberately Fart on His 'End of Days' Costar's Face?

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s action-horror flick End of Days came out in 1999, right before the Y2K bug brought down computer processing infrastructures worldwide and caused complete societal collapse. Still, I am delighted to bring you new gossip about the film today. I am less delighted, however, to tell you the gossip is about a fart.

The tale comes from Schwarzenegger’s End of Days co-star Miriam Margolyes, beloved actress perhaps best known for her work as “Professor Sprout” in the Harry Potter films and “charmingly rude guest” on The Graham Norton Show. She appeared recently on news.com.au's "I've Got News For You" podcast, where she was asked if there were any celebrities she didn’t enjoy working with. She then shared word of a face fart … a face fart we’ll never forget.

"He was actually quite rude,” Margolyes said, about Arnold Schwarzenegger. “He farted in my face.” My, that does sound quite rude. She continued:

“Now, I fart, of course, I do — but I don't fart in people's faces. He did it deliberately, right in my face. I was playing Satan's sister and he was killing me, so he had me in a position where I couldn't escape and lying on the floor. And he just farted."

"It wasn't on film,” she said, “it was in one of the pauses. But I haven't forgiven him for it.” I wouldn’t forgive him for it even if it had been on film. She added that Schwarzenegger is “a bit too full of himself” and that she doesn’t care for him at all, saying, “He's a Republican, which I don't like."

Of course, I agree with Miriam on all counts and believe her fart gossip completely. I, too, will never forgive Arnold Schwarzenegger for it. Arnold, you keep your farts out of Miriam Margolyes’s face. She is a treasure and you’re just Chris Pratt’s father-in-law; a title that is quite undignified in itself.