Alleged cannibalistic sadist, Cayman Island boy, and Discovery Plus mainstay Armie Hammer’s got some new inkie on his chestie, and it freaking rules.

According to Page Six, “Hammer, 35, now has a large upside-down triangle in the middle of his chest, as well as a second triangle bisected by a line on his arm: the alchemy symbols for air and water, respectively.”

Gawker doesn’t have permission to share the shocking new snaps of the Man From U.N.C.L.E. star’s intricate linework, but I got my best forensic reconstructionist artist on the job, and the tattoos look like this:

Kelly Conaboy

Kelly Conaboy

They look well-considered, personal, and most importantly, absolutely radiating with island vibes. The secret to beating those allegations? Well, all you need is air, water, and enough champagne to fill the Nile, brother.

The best part about them is how seamlessly they pair with his pre-existing art, which Page Six (via Vanity Fair) reports includes “an outline of the Caymans above his knee; a heart that was inked by the in-house tattoo artist at Kaia Gerber’s birthday party to match two teenage boys’; the letters ‘E.G.B.A.,’ standing for ‘Everything’s gonna be alright’; and the word ‘chaos’ because he wants his life to be chaos.” For reference:

Kelly Conaboy :)

Rockin’.

Looking for clarification as to why Hammer got a tattoo to match two teenage boys by the in-house artist at Kaia Gerber’s birthday party, I found no answers. (But I did discover Gerber and fellow old money landed gentry Cara Delevigne got matching “solemate” tattoos on their feet.)

As for E.G.B.A, I have a sinking feeling E.N.G.B.A for Hammer. When life is chaos, at least ink is forever.