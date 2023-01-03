Are Lukas Gage and Katie Maloney Dating or Just Being Silly?

Is a hot young star of Euphoria and The White Lotus dating the most emotionally complex woman on Vanderpump Rules? The Bravo blogs are buzzing with the possibility, despite the fact that there’s already a lot going on this week (Jen Shah gets sentenced on Friday). It all started when Katie Maloney, 35, posted a photo of her cuddling in bed with Lukas Gage, 27, on her Instagram story last night. Gage reposted it with the caption “us only in 2023.”

What does it mean??? Eh, probably nothing. Maloney and Gage have improbably been friends for almost a year now, ever since Euphoria producer Phoebe Fisher had her birthday party at TomTom in March 2022. Shortly thereafter, Fisher and Gage appeared on Maloney’s podcast, “You’re Gonna Love Me with Katie Maloney.” Gage is apparently a Bravo superfan who originally turned Fisher on to Vanderpump Rules.

I guess it is possible, then, that Gage is living out a fantasy by dating one half of the recently divorced Bubbas. Or maybe they’re just being silly. I’m sure all this will be cleared up when season 10 of Pump Rules premieres three to four years from now.