Angelina Jolie Details Alleged Abuse From Brad Pitt

The neverending legal battle between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie has gotten even more depressing. Jolie today filed a cross complaint against Pitt in their ongoing battle over Chateau Miraval, the French winery they once co-owned. In her complaint, Jolie explicitly detailed what she described as “abusive behavior” by Pitt on their now infamous private plane ride back in 2016.

Jolie disclosed that the process of selling her shares of Chateau Miraval had stalled because Pitt had demanded she sign “a nondisclosure agreement that would have contractually prohibited her from speaking outside of court about Pitt’s physical and emotional abuse of her and their children.” She did end up selling them, which is why Pitt is now suing her for violating “contractual obligations.”

The actress detailed the abuse allegations, specifically what happened on the plane. According to the filing, “Pitt choked one of the children and struck another in the face” and “grabbed Jolie by the head and shook her.” Jolie also claims that her ex-husband poured beer on her and red wine on their children (Pitt adopted Jolie’s previous three children, and the couple had three biological children).

In her account of the incident, Jolie claimed that Pitt became upset because she was being “too deferential” to the children and began yelling at her in a bathroom. “Pitt grabbed Jolie by the head and shook her, and then grabbed her shoulders and shook her again before pushing her into the bathroom wall,” the court documents say. “Pitt then punched the ceiling of the plane numerous times, prompting Jolie to leave the bathroom.” Jolie filed for divorce days after this incident.

“She has gone to great lengths to try to shield their children from reliving the pain Pitt inflicted on the family that day,” Jolie’s lawyers wrote. “But when Pitt filed this lawsuit seeking to reassert control over Jolie’s financial life and compel her to rejoin her ex-husband as a frozen-out business partner, Pitt forced Jolie to publicly defend herself on these issues for the first time.”

Remember that this case isn’t even about their divorce, which has yet to be finalized in the six years since it was filed, even though the two were declared “legally single” in 2019. This is only going to get worse, probably, and all because Brad didn’t like that Angie sold her half of the vineyard.