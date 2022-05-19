Andy Cohen Welcomes Christine Quinn to Bravo

Selling Sunset’s Christine Quinn appeared with her tether EJ Global’s Erika Jayne on Watch What Happens Live last night. It was a lot of fun.

Erika Jayne was just happy to be there in a pair of silk pajamas, and Christine was dressed like a grieving father after the final tablescape had been cleared away from his only daughter’s wedding venue. Christine didn’t show up to the Selling Sunset reunion over at Netflix, so Andy tailor-made a miniature version of it for the Bravo audiences, cheekily called “Telling Sunset.” It was a compilation of questions she would have had to answer had she not “gotten Covid” and missed her own show’s reunion.

Oh, so she was poolside with Melissa Gorga? Two days after skipping the Selling Sunset reunion, during which she allegedly had Covid? And she left the Oppentwin Group? And is starting her own brokerage? What a bummer that she “doesn’t know where she’s at with [Selling Sunset] right now,” is “focusing on her new business,” and “loves television.” It could be pretty fun, as a viewer, to follow along…Hmm.

Over at the Conspiracy Theory desk of Gawker.com, there are some rumblings that Andy, whose network has a whole slate of successful real-estate shows without any real hotties (besides Fredrik Eklund, I guess), was employing some soft diplomacy here. Having Christine on WWHL was a way of introducing her to the Bravo audience, whether as a Housewife, on Million Dollar Listing, or something else entirely. She’d be a perfect fit. She’s like Erika Jayne with a pinker aura.

Is Andy gleefully kicking Netflix while the streamer is down, in total financial ruin due to the amount of money they gave Meghan Markle’s flop pilot, by poaching its biggest star? Well, besides Milly Bobbie Brown. Or Vanessa Lachey. Or Tan France. But I doubt any of them have the same work ethic.