Andrew Lloyd Webber Is Addicted to DJing

Andrew Lloyd Webber is a busy man these days. During the day he’s hustling on a new song for the Queen with Lin-Manuel Miranda, and at night he’s hopping on the DJ booth without being asked to.

Page Six reported that when Questlove had to bow out of DJing the Tony nomination party for MJ the Musical due to illness, he had his pal DJ Spinna step in. That all makes sense; DJ Spinna is a noted Michael Jackson devotee and probably relished the opportunity. Then, much like the Phantom, Webber appeared out of nowhere and offered a helping hand. “Andrew Lloyd Webber, who spins under the name DJ Webz, caught wind that Spinna would be manning the turntables and hit the DJ booth to lend his support,” a source told Page Six. There were no details as to whether or not Spinna asked for this.

This is not the first time DJ Webz has manned the ones and zeroes. Last year he lent his talents to the reopening of Phantom of the Opera on Broadway. Here he is with Countess Luann de Lesseps, throwing up the rock-and-roll hand gesture to send home the fact that he doesn’t give an F:

Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

In 2018, the Cats composer spun some discs at a Tonys afterparty, where I’m sure Tony Shaloub was getting down and dirty while celebrating his win for The Band’s Visit:

Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

This man can’t stop DJing. If you asked him to, I am fairly certain he would break out his giant headphones for weddings, bar mitzvahs, and quinceañeras. And we, much like Countess Luann, are living for it. If you ever see Andrew Lloyd Webber getting the party started, please do not hesitate to take a photo and send it to tips@gawker.com.