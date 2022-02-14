Ana de Armas Can’t Catch a Break

Ana de Armas, 33, is a beautiful Cuban-born Spanish actress whose fortunes have changed drastically over the last 12 months. At the beginning of last year, she was dating Ben Affleck and starring in several movies including a Marilyn Monroe biopic and an “erotic thriller” costarring Affleck himself. Since then, Affleck has dumped her and gotten back together with J.Lo, and de Armas’ high-profile projects have been delayed again and again. And now this:

Apparently Disney decided to drop the trailer for the aforementioned erotic thriller, which is now a sad little time capsule of de Armas and Affleck’s relationship today. The scene chosen to advertise this film, which is going straight to Hulu after being pulled from Disney’s theatrical release schedule, features de Armas giving Affleck a breathy handjob. Happy Valentine’s Day.

And this is just one embarrassment in a string of many. Last week, director Andrew Dominik more or less confirmed that Blonde, the Marilyn Monroe biopic, is a shitshow that may or may not end up on Netflix this year. In an interview with ScreenDaily, Dominik said that audiences are having trouble with the film’s “NC-17” content. “It’s a demanding movie,” he said. “If the audience doesn’t like it, that’s the fucking audience’s problem. It’s not running for public office.”

Dominik also noted that Netflix insisted on bringing in a new editor to “curb the excesses of the movie,” and he said that there was “work involved” in getting de Armas to “sound American” in her role. (The rumor is she had to do a lot of ADR — the process of rerecording dialogue in studio after filming — because her “accent was off.”) Oh, and Dominik laughed when asked about another rumor: that there’s a “menstrual cunnilingus” scene in the film. He said there isn’t, but that the idea is “hilarious.”

Menstrual cunnilingus. Breathy handjob. Ana de Armas cutout in the trash outside Affleck’s house. This is all too much for one person to take. Please someone send de Armas a care package before Deep Water premieres on Hulu March 18.