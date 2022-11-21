AMAs Fashion Review: They Did Their Best

It’s so easy to be “snarky,” isn’t it? To sit at home in your lounge chair watching the American Music Awards (as I assume tens of people were) mocking the hard work put in by the disturbed stylists of celebrities on their big, terrible outfits. Well, how about — in this week of “giving thanks” — putting down the attitude and having a bit of gratitude that these famous people got dressed up for us at all, huh? How about just being nice? That’s quite a concept, isn’t it?

To practice grace and kindness, let’s all try to say something nice about the outfits our favorite celebs wore to music’s 5th or 6th biggest night. We’ll start with Pink.

Pink

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Something I absolutely love about this is how you can tell there’s a lightning bolt down the middle. It’s so clear that the designer was going for lightning bolt, which I think that shows a lot of talent, plus it shows bravery on behalf of the wearer. (Lightning bolts are no joke!) If I tried to make this dress it would definitely look worse and if I tried to wear it I would definitely be scared.

Carrie Underwood

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

There is so much value in being relatable.

Kelly Rowland

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Okay you actually look good — hopefully good enough to help people forget you said, “Chris, thank you so much for making great R&B music. I’ll take this award [and] bring it to you. I love you,” about alleged physical and alleged sexual abuser Chris Brown after he for some reason was nominated for and won the “Favorite Male R&B Artist” category. Yesss!

Meghan Trainor

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The “Barbiecore” trend is real, honey, and you are trying it!

Machine Gun Kelly

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Umm did somebody say spikes?? Hahah no but seriously, you are looking sharp, man. There is absolutely nobody out here doing a porcupine suit like you. Nobody would dare. Kurt Cobain found dead haha no but seriously he did die!

Kim Petras

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Just because Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake's matching denim outfit from the 2001 VMAs has been referenced a bunch of times already, most notably by Katy Perry and Riff Raff at the 2014 VMAs and sort of Lupita Nyong'o at the 2021 Met Gala, doesn’t mean you can’t also do it. This is your moment.

Taylor Swift

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

Your tireless dedication to looking like a disco superhero is why you are mother. I would say never change, but I know the request is not necessary.

Imagine Dragons

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Yes. 👍 Looking very much!