Amelia Gray Hamlin Debuts Fun New Look at Dad’s Premiere

Lisa Rinna and Harry Fucking Hamlin’s daughters are always innovating. Delilah Doodoo recently found a new way to pose with her dad all while having PANDAS, Epstein-Barr, and Lyme disease at the same time. And her younger sister Mimsy Gray just reimagined the idea of her face at her dad’s premiere for AMC’s Mayfair Witches. Take a look:

Robin L Marshall/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Gray Baby is only 21, and already she is turning looks most people would never attempt in a lifetime. Previously, the model was best known for dating Scott Disick when she was 19 and he was 37. (Her mom loved it.) Here’s what she looked like then:

Jean Baptiste Lacroix/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Now, she’s gone full goth girl, and some may say it suits her. On the plus side, her style really complements the vibe of her dad’s new show. The whole family is loving it.

Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic/Getty Images

What will Babybel and Grazy get up to next? I won’t venture a guess, but I’m sure the Instagram account @problematicfame will keep us updated. They look gorgeous no matter what.