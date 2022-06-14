Amber Heard Reportedly Not Cut From ‘Aquaman 2’ [Updated]

Weeks after unexpectedly losing a lengthy and horribly public trial, Amber Heard has at least one spot of good news: She has reportedly kept her role in the upcoming Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, according to Variety.

Amid rumors from Just Jared that Heard had been recast in the Aquaman sequel and any subsequent DC movies, the actress’s spokesperson told Variety, “The rumor mill continues as it has from day one — inaccurate, insensitive and slightly insane.”

Heard had testified during the defamation suit brought against her by ex-husband Johnny Depp that her role as Mera in the film had already been cut down after referring to herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.”

“They basically took a bunch out of my role,” she said in her testimony. “I fought really hard to stay in the movie. They didn’t want to include me in the film.”

Just this morning an interview aired on Today, for which Heard had to sit down with Savannah Guthrie, who disclosed last week that her husband had consulted for Depp’s legal team. For his part, Depp continues to launch his comeback with the help of one especially enterprising former Trump aide.

Update, 5:55 p.m.: This post has been updated to reflect a statement by Heard’s spokesperson, per Variety.