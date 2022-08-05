Alyson Hannigan Sold Mother's House

The hits just keep on coming for Mother. After dying slowly over the course of the final 18 episodes of her television series This Is Us, the malevolent forces of life bearing down on both her and her audience (me + several moms I know) in the most torturous way allowed by commercial broadcast television, she was left dead and Emmyless. And now Alyson Hannigan has sold her house.

A gruesome choice.

To be clear, we’re not speaking of the house Father burned down with the crock pot. We’re speaking of the so-called Pennsylvania house, built lovingly by Mother’s actor son, in memory of his Dead Father (who left the blueprints for the house in a buried time capsule), with the help of Uncle, war veterans, and the actress who wasn’t Keri Russell.

This house was Mother’s dream. She spent her final many, many years here, declining physically and cognitively, until death’s train finally snuffed out her light, while we all watched even though we could have turned it off at any point. Yes, this house held so much of Mother’s horrible memory for us. And now Alyson Hannigan has sold it for 18 million dollars.

You might wonder how the How I Met Your Mother and Buffy the Vampire Slayer actress came to be in possession of Mother’s house. Shouldn’t the house have gone to Construction Brother (né Actor Brother), or at least to divorced Sister? Well, I don’t have an answer for you there. The “facts” I know via TMZ are:

The house has five bedrooms and a pool

Mother’s memory has been destroyed.

Allegedly, Alyson Hannigan bought Mother’s house in 2016 for $7.95M. The This Is Us timeline was always fairly tricky to follow, so we can only assume this squares with reality in a way unknown as of now to the viewing audience. Perhaps Mother left it to Alyson Hannigan in her will, in the future’s past, due to being a fan of the movie American Pie. Sadly, unless This Is Us gets a post-series movie — only Sister’s dream, for now — we will never know for sure.

I hope you enjoy your blood money, Alyson Hannigan. I hope it’s worth it. May Mother haunt you for the rest of your days.