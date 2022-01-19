All The People Reminding Us That They Knew Bob Saget

Death is inevitable, as is the grief that comes along with it. We find solace in loss by speaking about the person we’ve lost, in the hopes that they will never really disappear. It’s a human instinct, and it does make us feel a little better, if only for a moment. A distinctly non-human instinct, however, is going on Instagram Live to talk to tens of thousands of people about your loss while going to pick up his car, or creating special edition merch with a specifically Christian bent despite the fact that your late friend was Jewish.

Lots of people knew Bob Saget, and many of them have great stories about him. I know this, because seemingly everyone who ever knew him has taken it upon themselves to let us know via various forms of content. Long gone are the days when Paul McCartney said, “It’s a drag, isn’t it,” when asked about his friend John Lennon’s death. Now we have songs, sweatshirts, and exclusive interviews with Page Six. I do not want to police anyone’s grief, but consider this a gentle reminder that silence is always an option. Nevertheless, here are some other ones.

Nikki Glaser

The comedian wrote a pop-country ballad in tribute to Saget, called “Song for Bob'' and released it on streaming services over the weekend. The link to listen to it is in her Instagram bio.

Steve Harvey

While appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Harvey spoke about his relationship with Saget, which makes sense because he and Kimmel were both friends with him. What is weird, is whatever he meant by this: “He was an interesting guy, but what’s crazy is my staff just told me today he emailed me two days ago and they read the email to me this morning, and he wanted me to come do this new podcast. He really respected the moral stances that I’ve taken.” Maybe Harvey was referring to the moral stance of not allowing his staff to talk to him in the hallway. We’ll never know.

Candace Cameron Bure

Perhaps the most craven offense on this list, Saget’s Full House co-star has released a sweatshirt that says “Love like Jesus / Hug like Bob Saget.” The proceeds are going to the Scleroderma Research Foundation, a cause that was near to Saget’s heart, but I would imagine both he and Jesus would prefer it if their names were taken off of the merch.

John Mayer

While driving to pick up Saget’s car at LAX with Jeff Ross, Mayer went on Instagram Live to talk about the comedian. “He laughed and he spread joy and his protest against the cruelty of these things was that he was going to smile, and spread love, and be childlike, and be innocent, and be loving,” Mayer said while behind the wheel, receiving thousands of grief-inspired fire emoji in return in the comments.

Jeff Ross

Ross sent an exclusive email to Page Six recounting his friend’s funeral, saying, “I wanted the comedy fans to know that although Bob’s giant heart may have stopped while he was alone on the road, he still went out with a giant bang.” Thank you.

The Creators of How I Met Your Father

While neither Elizabeth Berger and Isaac Aptaker, showrunners for the How I Met Your Mother spin-off, knew Saget well, they nevertheless told Us Weekly in an exclusive statement that they are “continuing to talk about” ways that they can honor his legacy. For now, they dedicated the pilot episode to Saget, who provided the narration for the original series. We look forward to further updates.