All The People James Corden Wishes He Was
In no particular order
Desires
Late night television host and scourge on the modern movie musical James Corden does not know what he wants to be. A host? An actor? A beloved theater star? A classic example of a “jack of all trades, master of none,” his whole schtick reeks of desperation. Here is a non-exhaustive list of some of the people he would cut off his pinkie in order to be:
- Graham Norton
- Hugh Jackman
- Adele
- Lin-Manuel Miranda
- Neil Patrick Harris
- Harry Styles
- Michelle Obama
- Ellen (before)
- Kelly Clarkson (now)
- Meghan Markle
- Archie Mountbatten-Windsor
- David Letterman
- Idris Elba
- Anna Kendrick
- Andrew Rannells