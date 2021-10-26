All The People James Corden Wishes He Was

Late night television host and scourge on the modern movie musical James Corden does not know what he wants to be. A host? An actor? A beloved theater star? A classic example of a “jack of all trades, master of none,” his whole schtick reeks of desperation. Here is a non-exhaustive list of some of the people he would cut off his pinkie in order to be:

Graham Norton

Hugh Jackman

Adele

Lin-Manuel Miranda

Neil Patrick Harris

Harry Styles

Michelle Obama

Ellen (before)

Kelly Clarkson (now)

Meghan Markle

Archie Mountbatten-Windsor

David Letterman

Idris Elba

Anna Kendrick

Andrew Rannells