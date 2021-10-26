All The People James Corden Wishes He Was

In no particular order

LONDON - DEC 13: Comedian, James Corden, as his television character 'Smithy' receiving the sports p...
Comic Relief/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Olivia Craighead
Desires

Late night television host and scourge on the modern movie musical James Corden does not know what he wants to be. A host? An actor? A beloved theater star? A classic example of a “jack of all trades, master of none,” his whole schtick reeks of desperation. Here is a non-exhaustive list of some of the people he would cut off his pinkie in order to be:

  • Graham Norton
  • Hugh Jackman
  • Adele
  • Lin-Manuel Miranda
  • Neil Patrick Harris
  • Harry Styles
  • Michelle Obama
  • Ellen (before)
  • Kelly Clarkson (now)
  • Meghan Markle
  • Archie Mountbatten-Windsor
  • David Letterman
  • Idris Elba
  • Anna Kendrick
  • Andrew Rannells