Adam Levine Is Sorry (But Also He Didn’t Do Anything)

As you may have heard, an Instagram model named Sumner Stroh claimed yesterday on TikTok that she had a year-long affair with certified boner Adam Levine. She also claimed that Levine had more recently reached out to her to see whether or not she’d be okay with him naming his soon-to-be-born child after her — but only if it was a boy. Levine, as you may know, is married to Behati Prinsloo, a Victoria’s Secret model who is at present carrying that child (Sumner II, unless it’s a girl).

In her video, Stroh shared screenshots of messages she’d received from Levine’s verified Instagram account. Today, from that same verified Instagram account, Levine issued an apology — sort of.

In his statement, posted to Stories, Levine wrote that “a lot was being said” about him at the moment (true), and he wanted to clear the air. “I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner,” he said. “I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life.” Uh-huh, yes moving right along after we made that point and now everyone is on the same page and no one thinks he cheated, yes? He continued:

“In certain instances it became inappropriate; I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family. My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it. And we will get through it together.”

Stroh, who said the affair happened last year, also apologized to Prinsloo. In a TikTok, she said she was aware that she was “not the victim” here. “I’m not the one getting hurt in this. It’s Behati and her children,” she said. “And for that, I’m so, so sorry.”

Sorry for what, though? Nothing happened, ha-ha. Just flirting! For which Adam Levine is so sorry. :( Not that he has anything to be sorry about; as you know, nothing happened. :) Except flirting. ;) And for that — Adam Levine apologizes. :( Not that there is anything to apologize for!!