Give Him a Break! Adam Levine Once Said He Doesn't Believe In Monogamy

Adam Levine, a 43-year-old married father of two with one more on the way, is having a tough week. As of press time, three women have accused him of sending them “flirty” Instagram DMs. One of those women, a 23-year-old Instagram model named Sumner Stroh, claims the two had an affair and that Levine asked if he could name his unborn child after her. Levine denied the affair in an Instagram statement, but Levine’s pregnant wife, the Victoria’s Secret model Behati Prinsloo, is still “upset,” according to sources who talked to People. Understandable. But should she have seen this coming?

Page Six points out that in a 2009 interview with Cosmopolitan, Levine expressed his belief that monogamy is not natural. Yes, he is one of those guys. “Instinctively, monogamy is not in our genetic makeup,” he said. “People cheat. I have cheated. And you know what? There is nothing worse than the feeling of doing it.”

According to People, Levine is definitely feeling pretty bad right now. “Why would he do this? He liked the attention,” a source told the tabloid. “He likes it more than most.” The source also said Levine “swears” that “nothing physical happened” with any of the women. So he was just texting them about their butts a lot (allegedly).

In a magnanimous display of solidarity, Prinsloo allowed herself to be photographed smiling with Levine while picking up their two children, Dusty Rose and Gio Grace, from school in Montecito yesterday. Did you know Levine and Prinsloo lived in Montecito? Maybe they can get the name of a good therapist from their neighbors Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

This scandal has already reached the stage of semi-famous former Bachelor contestants fighting about it on TikTok, so it will probably blow over soon. My best to Levine as he attempts to explain his world view to his wife.