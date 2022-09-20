Adam Levine Crushed Under Avalanche of His Own Stupid DMs

Adam Levine apologized today — for nothing, of course. He simply made a statement somewhat denying claims made by 23-year-old Instagram model Sumner Stroh, who alleged in a TikTok video yesterday that she had an affair with Levine last year. Stroh claimed that Levine, 43, recently DMed her to ask if she would care if he named his unborn son after her.

Yes, Levine is expecting another baby with his wife, the Victoria’s Secret model Behati Prinsloo, with whom he already shares daughters Dusty Rose and Gio Grace. In his non-apology, he wrote, “I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life.”

It seems he really did, as more women are now coming out of the woodwork to share DMs Levine sent them from his verified Instagram account. Idiot.

According to TMZ, a woman named Maryka shared undated screenshots of her messages with the Maroon 5 frontman today, including a long back and forth about her butt. “Watching your ass jiggle on that table will permanently scar me,” Levine allegedly wrote. “I’d do anything for it. I’d buy it a steak dinner and whisper sweet nothings into it.” Later, he allegedly added, “I may need to see the booty.”

To complicate matters further, Levine also allegedly talked to Maryka about the new baby he’s expecting with Prinsloo. “I’m having another baby,” he allegedly wrote. “Wifey pregnant! And I’m having a BOY. And I’m naming him Zea. He will be a badass.”

This is a man who apparently loves to talk to other women about baby names.

TMZ reports that another woman named Alyson Yosef shared DMs she got from Levine, too, including one in which he allegedly wrote, “I shouldn’t be talking to you, you know?” before calling her a “hot chick.”

This is probably just the beginning, and naturally, Levine is attempting to do damage control. A source told People this afternoon that Levine is “trying his best to make things better. He never wants a divorce." The source allowed, however, that Prinsloo “is still very upset though.”

I bet. My best to everyone who has ever gotten a DM from Levine, who texts like a 15-year-old boy.