Adam Brody Is Gawker’s Sexiest Man Alive 2022

As you may have heard, Chris Evans (from 2001’s Not Another Teen Movie) is People’s Sexiest Man Alive for 2022, a coveted title that recently went to country singer Blake Shelton during the first year of Trump’s presidency. Now, we are pleased to announce after an extended conclave that Gawker’s Sexiest Man Alive for 2022 is … Adam Brody!

Whether he’s popping up in film or television, Adam Brody is a consistent delight. He is hot, and he is also charming. As such, the Gawker voting committee was delighted that his turn as “Seth” in the upcoming Hulu miniseries Fleishman Is in Trouble made him eligible for this year’s Sexiest Man Alive honor.

Adam Brody was born in San Diego, California. Best known for playing Seth Cohen on the O.C., 42-year-old Brody has stayed “booked and busy” in the years since. “Make sure to mention his arc as Derek on Single Parents,” said Gawker writer Claire Carusillo, and we indeed did mention it just now. And who could forget his turn as Jimmy in The Cosmopolitans, the Whit Stillman series commissioned by Amazon Studios that did not ultimately receive an order for more episodes, even though it was great. He was also the best boyfriend any character ever had on Gilmore Girls — even ahead of Chris Eigeman.

Roy Rochlin/WireImage/Getty Images

“He really looks better than ever,” Gawker editor George Civeris said about Adam Brody this morning, after Gawker writer Fran Hoepfner shared a photo of Brody and his wife Leighton Meester at the Monday night premiere of Fleishman Is in Trouble. “Love them sm,” Hoepfner said. Many agreed. We love these guys. If there were an award for Sexiest Couple Alive, Leighton Meester and Adam Brody would win. Alas People has only given out such an award once, in 1993, to Richard Gere and Cindy Crawford. They divorced two years later. For now, Leighton Meester will have to keep her fingers crossed during next year’s “Woman of the Week” series.

According to People magazine, “If you were to tell a middle school-aged Chris Evans that he would one day be named PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive, ‘he'd be pumped!’” Well, if you were to tell a middle school-aged Adam Brody that he would one day be named Gawker’s Sexiest Man Alive, we don’t know what he would say. He mostly keeps to himself, and that is in part why he is our sexiest man.

We love you, Adam Brody. Congratulations!