Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley Touched Each Other — Again

Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley are once again engaging in bullshit. And I know you’re tired of hearing about it, but you got on this ride willingly (by clicking on every update about Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley published on this site) and now you have to stay on until Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley decide it’s over. That’s the situation. We’re Martin Short on the Dinosaur World roller coaster and Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley are Charles Grodin, if you understand the reference (which is the movie Clifford). This is our life now. We have no one to blame.

"They seemed really happy," a source told People. The source had spotted Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley at a winery on Saturday in Los Olivos, California. "[Shailene] was sitting on [Aaron's] lap while they hung out at the table with friends. They kissed each other's heads and were very affectionate.”

Okay. What does it mean to you that Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley were very affectionate at a winery on Saturday? What does it mean to you that they seemed really happy and kissed each other’s heads, even though we thought they broke up a while ago? I don’t know, but if we’re stuck on their roller coaster, we should probably make the best of it.

Maybe you’ll take the fact that Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley were spotted together again and use it as a driving force in your life to create real change. If they can go to a winery and kiss each other’s heads even after having possibly broken up, maybe you’ll think, I can certainly reduce emissions. (That’s if you’re CEO of Chevron.) Or maybe your thing is: If Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley can continue to make headlines even after their relationship arrangement has ended, I can certainly make my bed. And wouldn’t that be nice? A made bed?

What we need to take from the situation with Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley at the winery is the fact that life is about making lemonade out of whatever ingredients are present. For Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley it was Aaron Rodgers, Shailene Woodley, the natural occurrence of laps, a willing source, and wine. What is it for you?

Well, I can’t wait to see.