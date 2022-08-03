Aaron Rodgers Explains His Ugly Tattoo

You can tell so much about someone from their tattoos. For example, I have a switchblade on my ribcage because I was once a 22-year-old going through an identity crisis. Aaron Rodgers recently got a giant astrology-inspired design on his forearm because he is a 38-year-old with bad taste.

On an appearance on the NFL network, the Green Bay Packers quarterback finally answered some questions about why he got a tattoo that every high school’s requisite white rapper would call “sick.”

"If you're not a student of astrology, there's going to be some weird things to look at in there," Rodgers said. "There's three signs at the top: Aquarius to the right, Sagittarius in the middle and Scorpio on the far left."

Rodgers has two godsons, and the Aquarius and Sagittarius symbols are nods to them. The Scorpio symbol is just “the sign I most resonate with on my own natal chart.” For the astrology girls who are interested, Shailene Woodley’s ex-fiancé is a Sagittarius sun, Scorpio moon, and Taurus rising. You will note that on a woman that chart is fun and flirty, and on a man it tells you right away that he’s an absolute freak hellbent on ruining your life.

But those astrology signs are just a small part of a massive tattoo. What else is going on in there, Aaron?

“The rest has some stuff to do with elements and some other things."

Okay, well that clears that up. I would have liked to know a little more about the dueling lions, the image of the ocean, or the eye that looms over the whole thing, but I guess I’ll just live in the mystery. That’s all you can expect from a Scorpio rising anyway.