Aaron Rodgers Asks Shailene Woodley “U Up?” With Late-Night Gratitude Post

Imagine, for a moment, that you know a couple. That’s not too crazy. Now, say that couple just broke up, and a week later the man (it is a heterosexual couple) posts an Instagram carousel that starts with a Rumi quote, and he writes in the caption, “I love you and I am grateful for you” to the ex-girlfriend. You’d probably be like, “What a weird dude.”

Well, the weird dude in this scenario is Aaron Rodgers, and on Monday night he shared his love for his now ex-girlfriend Shailene Woodley using the hashtag #MondayNightGratitude.

The alternative medicine-loving Packers quarterback thanked the Big Little Lies actress for “letting me chase after you the first couple months after we met, and finally letting me catch up to you and be a part of your life.” I would like to point out that Rodgers and Danica Patrick broke up in July of 2020, and Rodgers and Woodley were first rumored to be dating that same month, so I have to wonder when those “first couple months” were. Something to think about.

Rodgers continued his message of gratitude, writing, “Thanks for always having my back, for the incredible kindness you show me and everyone you meet, and for showing me what unconditional love looks like, I love you and am grateful for you.” This is not something I was ever supposed to see. This is what you fire off in a late-night email after drinking a bottle of wine and crawling into your empty bed, not in an Instagram that will be shared with two million people.

Aaron, my guy, buck up. If this is earnest, it’s embarrassing; if it’s a way to milk every last headline out of this breakup, it’s also embarrassing. You’re also not doing any favors to Shailene by picking a photo where you and the woman you love look like slightly-too-close siblings in matching black hoodies. A lose/lose situation for everyone involved.