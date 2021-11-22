Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley Social Distancing (From Each Other)

Like so many quarantine relationships, it seems like Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley may be on the outs now that the world is reopening. The unvaxxed quarterback and the probably-unvaxxed Big Little Lies actress started dating in the summer of 2020, a time when we were all doing really well mentally and not at all feeling like the world might end and we should cling to anything that brings us the tiniest shred of comfort.

Since then, they have gotten engaged, gone to Disney World, and went on a couples’ vacation to Hawaii with Miles Teller and his wife. All of this would make it seem like the unlikely pair was ready for a lifetime of love and migraine-inducing vacations, but all might not be well in their eco-friendly paradise.

According to a source in this week’s print edition of Us Weekly, the two “haven’t been spending time together,” because she’s been busy with work and he’s been busy with football. The source also told the tabloid, “Everything was so different during lockdown. They were just living in their bubble.” We all know a couple like this. They started dating during peak quarantine madness, clung to each other like driftwood after a shipwreck, and are now looking at each other and asking, “What the heck was I thinking?”

Watching this happen to your friend is rough, because you have basically no choice but to let it play out, even if you hate their partner. Such is the case with Woodley’s friends, who apparently, “never thought Aaron was the best match for her.” I would argue that they’re actually a great match, seeing as she makes her own natural deodorant and uses roasted beets for lipstick and he refuses to let a foreign substance like the COVID vaccine into his body.

But apparently being obsessed with keeping your body free of chemicals that make you smell good or keep you from becoming a public-health nightmare is not enough to keep the spark alive. It’s always sad to see two freaks go their separate ways. Oh well, at least we’ll always have this beautiful Woodley quote: “I know Aaron’s body. VERY well. First off, his feet, ahem and no offence to this rando dude, are a LOT bigger ;).”