A24 Expands Horror Catalogue With Malcolm Gladwell Deal

A24 is expanding its reach in the horror world. After successful forays into the genre with films like Midsommar and Hereditary, the independent studio has inked a first-look deal with Malcolm Gladwell’s audio company. The results will be terrifying.

According to Bloomberg, A24 will get the first look at any audiobooks or podcasts from Gladwell’s company Pushkin Industries (we get it). First on the development slate is a documentary series based on Bomber Mafia, Gladwell’s 2021 book about the planes used in World War II. Sounds boring. A better idea would be a narrative feature about the time Gladwell himself flew on Jeffery Epstein’s plane.

Jon Schnaars, chief business officer at Pushkin, told Bloomberg that this deal had been years in the making, adding that this is “a good creative match.” You bet it is. The people who brought you Euphoria teaming up with the company that released the audiobook for The Netenyahus? It’s crazy that this didn’t happen sooner.

The question on everyone’s mind now is: What comes after the documentary about warplanes that is sure to capture the attention of dads across the country? Perhaps a gritty adaptation of that one chapter of Outliers about how the best hockey players are born in January are more likely to succeed. Or maybe an anthology series based on his book Talking With Strangers, for which Gladwell earned the great praise of being “a somewhat lazy researcher.” The sky’s the limit!

Most likely, they will try to adapt the audiobook of the Pulitzer Prize-winning The Netenyahus, a Pushkin property. Maybe through the power of film and/or TV someone will finally be able to describe the plot of that book to me.