A Star Is Born

Former USC freshman Olivia Jade is officially a star, according to the American Broadcasting Company and its subsidiaries. The 21-year-old on-again, off-again YouTuber is reportedly joining the cast of Dancing With the Stars for the show’s 30th season, alongside such luminaries as JoJo Siwa and Real Housewife Kenya Moore. (According to JustJared.com, producers are also in talks with Jade’s fellow embattled white woman Hilaria Baldwin.)

So far, Jade’s parents Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli have not commented on her new TV deal, but I’m sure this is what they had in mind when they paid $500,000 in bribes to secure her a spot at an elite university in 2018. Both served a few months in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy charges last year.

Who’s that girl? JOCE/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

According to TMZ, Jade will partner with Val Chmerkovskiy (he’s the Chmerkovskiy brother who’s married to dancing pro Jenna Johnson, not the one who’s married to dancing pro Peta Murgatroyd). Jade was spotted waltzing into an L.A. rehearsal studio yesterday wearing one of those huge visors to obscure her famous face.

Congrats to all involved.