5 Fast Facts About Chris Evans’s New GF Alba Baptista

People’s Sexiest Man Alive Chris Evans has a new girlfriend, according to People. This revelation was not included in the official Sexiest Man Alive promo package earlier this week, but I’m sure this new report was approved by no less than 17 publicists, agents, and attorneys. The information we the public are now allowed to know is: Evans is dating Alba Baptista.

Alba Baptista. Alba Baptista? If you are among the four people to recognize that name, congratulations. If not, read on to find out more about this lucky lady.

She’s a Portuguese actress

Baptista currently stars in the Netflix series Warrior Nun, which is apparently a real show that one of my coworker’s moms watches. She also had a role in this year’s critical darling Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris. Here she is promoting the film on Instagram:

In the last slide, you can see she has an upper back tattoo. That’s an extra fact for free.

She’s 25

Before today, Baptista could have been any age, but for the purposes of this press rollout, she picked 25. Evans, meanwhile, is 41. I guess everyone on their respective teams thought that sounded fine.

She has 473,000 followers on Instagram but is not followed by anyone I’m following

Also Evans commented the following on one of her posts this week:

She has done an “extensive amount of humanitarian work” in Cambodia

According to People, Baptista “speaks five languages,” and in 2018, when she was allegedly 21, she “did an extensive amount of humanitarian work at an orphanage in Cambodia focusing on education.” Nice.

Chris Evans likes her a lot

The most important thing to know about Baptista is that Evans likes her, and he doesn’t care who knows it. People’s source said the two have been dating “for over a year, and it’s serious.”

The source added, "They are in love and Chris has never been happier. His family and friends all adore her."

As if to underline that fact, Evans and Baptista were photographed holding hands for the first time in public yesterday. Page Six has the exclusive pics of them strolling around Central Park, which they probably do all the time.

Congratulations on your new life, Alba Baptista!