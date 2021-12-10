12 Days of Gift Guides: Gifts for Chrissy Teigen Fans

It has been a difficult year for fans of Chrissy Teigen. In May, the 36-year-old model and influencer got “canceled” after people remembered or learned for the first time that she used to tell minor celebrities to kill themselves on Twitter. The backlash did not phase Teigen. Since then, she has vacationed in Italy, bought a new Porsche, undergone multiple cosmetic procedures including “eyebrow transplant surgery,” and resurfaced on the Today show to announce that her experiences have made her stronger. For Teigen’s die-hard fans, these past few months have been an emotional rollercoaster, and there’s no telling when the ride will end.

How can you support the Teigen fans in your life this holiday season? While they wait to see which questionable party theme Teigen will pay tens of thousands of dollars to execute next, why not lift their spirits with a gift from Teigen’s own Cravings collection, which is currently available on her personal website after being dropped from Target and Bloomingdale’s in the wake of her cyberbullying scandal. Below, you’ll find something for every Teigen fan on your list.

BEST FRIEND WHO IS A CHRISSY TEIGEN FAN

Your BFF is feeling a little fragile this holiday season, given everything that’s been going on with her favorite celebrity. Help her indulge in a little self-care buy gifting her Teigen’s Basic B*tch Terry Robe, $28.

SECOND-TIER FRIEND WHO IS A CHRISSY TEIGEN FAN

Pretty much the one thing you know about this girl is that she loves Chrissy Teigen. And now you have to buy her a gift, because you are in a book club together and you pulled her name for the club’s Secret Santa. Since she for sure already has all three Chrissy Teigen cookbooks, try Teigen’s Santa’s Twerk Shop Sprinkles, $12 (FINAL SALE).

BOSS WHO IS A CHRISSY TEIGEN FAN

You’ve caught your boss watching Chrissy Teigen’s Instagram Stories on company time more than once. The perfect gift for this fearless leader is Teigen’s Chop-Everything Wooden Cutting Board, $32, which has a slot in which to rest an iPhone.

BABY WHO IS A CHRISSY TEIGEN FAN

In between rifling through old issues of Sports Illustrated and gnawing on Teigen’s famous Spiced Honey Chicken Wings, the baby on your list is always spilling something. Enter: Teigen’s Waffle Absorbent All-Purpose Towels, Set of 3, $28.

BOYFRIEND WHO IS A CHRISSY TEIGEN FAN

You love your boyfriend. You’ve been living together for a year, and he’s great, except for the fact that he’s always replying to Chrissy Teigen on Twitter and telling you if she favs the replies or not? At the risk of encouraging him, buy him Teigen’s Hot Stuff Silicone Oven Mitts, Set of 2, $22.

GRANDMA WHO IS A CHRISSY TEIGEN FAN

Where did your Nana find out about Chrissy Teigen? I guess that’s not important now. Better pony up for Teigen’s simply gorgeous Lookin’ Like a Snack PJs in Junk Food, $88.

CHRISSY TEIGEN WHO IS A CHRISSY TEIGEN FAN

There is no greater fan of Chrissy Teigen than Chrissy Teigen herself, which makes this one tricky. What to get the woman who has everything? I’d try making her iconic Orange Chicken Fried-Chicken Sandwiches and leaving them on the doorstep of her $17.5 million mansion in Beverly Hills.

Here at Gawker we’re running 12 Days of Gift Guides. Previously: Presents for Bustle CEO Bryan Goldberg to Buy Me Specifically.